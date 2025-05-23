Raynor ceremoniously raises giant American flag above Dixon facility

Raynor Garage Doors raised a giant American flag at its facility at 200 E. Corporate Drive in Dixon on Thursday, May 22. (Payton Felix)

DIXON – Raynor Garage Doors raised a giant American flag above its Corporate Drive location in Dixon on Thursday to honor the values it represents.

“What a beautiful symbol of patriotism,” Dixon Mayor Glen Hughes said at the event. “We are gathered [here today] to show respect for the flag and the values it represents.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Raynor Garage Doors raised a giant American flag - along with four others representing Dixon, Illinois, Local 790 carpenters union and Raynor - during a ceremony celebrating patriotism at 200 E Corporate Drive in Dixon, Thursday, May 22, 2025. (Payton Felix)

The 96-pound flag was lifted 165 feet in the air above the Raynor facility at 200 E. Corporate Drive in Dixon. It was raised by 11 U.S. veterans who also are part of the Raynor team. Smaller flags, including those of the city of Dixon, the Local 790 carpenters union and Raynor, also were hoisted to surround the larger flag.

“We’re proud of our heritage and the values that guide us,” Raynor Vice President of Strategic Marketing Brittany Shannon said. “This ceremony and beautiful flag honor our country, our team, our families and our deep gratitude for the freedoms we enjoy.”