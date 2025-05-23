Arellano launches 2025 summer reading program for Illinois students

DIXON — With summer fast approaching, state Sen. Li Arellano Jr. is encouraging students to keep their curiosity and creativity alive through his 2025 summer reading program, now open through Aug. 1.

“I’ve seen how reading can open doors, not just to learning, but to imagination, confidence, and lifelong success,” Arellano said. “Books help students explore new worlds, develop empathy, and strengthen critical thinking. Plus, what better way to reward all that learning than with free ice cream?”

The program is open to all students entering first through 12th grades, who are invited to read eight books of their choice over the summer. Whether it’s fiction, nonfiction, graphic novels, or biographies – every book counts.

Students who complete the challenge will receive an official certificate of recognition from the Illinois Senate and an invitation to a celebratory ice cream social hosted by Arellano.

Parents can register their children by completing a short form at participating local libraries or online at www.senatorli.com/summerreading2025.

For more information, contact Michaelene at moldenettel@sgop.ilga.gov or call 217-782-1650.