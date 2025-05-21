Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Clay Whelan, Lee County Sheriff

File photo: Lee County Sheriff Clay Whelan speaks about statistics regarding child abuse Friday, April 19, 2024, during Hands Around the Courthouse in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

The Talk-Line interview for May 21 featured Lee County Sheriff Clay Whelan discussing the upcoming Memorial Day driving period and what the county is doing as far as extra patrols.

Other topics discussed: road construction areas, the department’s mobile unit located at area events this summer, a donation to the K-9 unit for new body armor, problems with thefts of copper from agricultural locations and cashless bail.

