May 21, 2025
Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Clay Whelan, Lee County Sheriff

By John Sahly
Lee County sheriff Clay Whelan speaks about statistics regarding child abuseFriday, April 19, 2024 during Hands Around the Courthouse in Dixon.

File photo: Lee County Sheriff Clay Whelan speaks about statistics regarding child abuse Friday, April 19, 2024, during Hands Around the Courthouse in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

Listen to "Talk-Line: Clay Whelan, Lee County Sheriff" on Spreaker.

The Talk-Line interview for May 21 featured Lee County Sheriff Clay Whelan discussing the upcoming Memorial Day driving period and what the county is doing as far as extra patrols.

Other topics discussed: road construction areas, the department’s mobile unit located at area events this summer, a donation to the K-9 unit for new body armor, problems with thefts of copper from agricultural locations and cashless bail.

RadioPodcastLee CountyLee County Sheriff's Office
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the digital editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as the Northwest Herald's digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.