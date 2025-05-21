May 20, 2025
Dixon’s Jenna Harrison scores four goals in postseason win: Tuesday’s Sauk Valley roundup

By Drake Lansman
Dixon’s Jenna Harrison handles the ball against Oregon Thursday, May 1, 2025.

Dixon’s Jenna Harrison handles the ball against Oregon in May 2025. (Alex T. Paschal)

Girls soccer

Dixon 7, Belvidere 1: Jenna Harrison scored four goals as the fourth-seeded Duchesses advanced to Saturday’s Class 2A Rockford Boylan Regional final against the top-seeded Titans (14-2-2). Dixon led 2-0 at halftime before pulling away.

Micki Worrell had two assists and one goal, Carlie Cook scored and Rachel Drew added another goal in the win. Makenzie Toms also had two assists for Dixon (14-7-1). Boylan beat Rochelle 9-0 in the other semifinal. The Titans have outscored their opponents 87-14 this season.

Freeport 7, Sterling 1: Sterling’s season came to a close with a loss in the Class 2A Freeport Regional semifinals. The third-seeded Pretzels (9-6) led 1-0 at halftime before pulling way in the second half. The Warriors, who were a No. 7 seed, finished the season 4-20.

