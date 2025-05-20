May 20, 2025
Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Dixon Mayor Glen Hughes

By John Sahly
Dixon Mayor Glen Hughes shakes hands with Deputy Chief Doug Lehman after swearing him in as interim police chief at Monday's Dixon City Council meeting, May 5, 2025.

Dixon Mayor Glen Hughes shakes hands with Deputy Chief Doug Lehman after swearing him in as interim police chief at Monday's Dixon City Council meeting, May 5, 2025. (Payton Felix)

The TALK-LINE interview for May 20 featured Dixon Mayor Glen Hughes responding to a caller’s question concerning lawn care in the community and discussion about keeping the city fresh with upcoming special activities planned.

Plus: a look at new projects, welcoming new members of Dixon Police and Dixon Fire Departments and a new city librarian and naming the new pedestrian bridge.

