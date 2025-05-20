Dixon’s Katie Drew earns All-American first-team honors for Sauk Valley Community College

Katie Drew, left, and Sauk Valley Community College golf coach C.J. Wade are pictured after Drew placed fifth at the NJCAA DII Women's National Championship tournament at Cedar Pointe Golf Course in Boone, Iowa, on Friday, May 16, 2025. Drew earned All-American first-team honors. (Photo contributed by Katie Drew)

Sauk Valley Community College freshman Katie Drew, a Dixon grad, placed fifth at the NJCAA Division II Women’s National Championship golf tournament on Friday to earn All-American first-team honors.

Drew played consistently throughout four rounds at Cedar Pointe Golf Course in Boone, Iowa, finishing at 27-over par (+7, +7, +6, +7). She was only six strokes back from individual champion Kamryn Johnston of Mott Community College.

Placing inside the top six earned Drew All-American honors. She joins Tim Countryman, Jay Nelson, Kole Weaver and Jarred Hippen to earn All-American honors for the Skyhawks. SVCC does not have a women’s golf team, so Drew plays with the men during the regular season.

She is the first women’s golfer to be named an All-American for the Skyhawks.

Drew said she was able to play through windy conditions that led to some higher numbers for other golfers. Her plus-6 third round was second lowest score of the day.

“The first two days were perfect weather. I wish I could have thrown some lower numbers out those two days, but besides that, consistency and hitting fairways and greens [was key],” she said. “I would say I like to play boring golf.”

The end result was worth it.

Drew had two practice rounds before the tournament in her first time playing the course.

“After the first couple rounds, coach [C.J.] Wade and I sat and we kind of talked about it ... the holes we could attack and score on and other holes which we would respect a little bit more,” Drew said. “We were pretty confident. I thought I would be able to put out some low numbers.”

Drew said her putter was pretty ‘cold’ all week but she ended up confident thinking ahead to next year. She was able to earn All-American despite not playing her best golf.

She only played in one tournament in the fall and one in the spring before the qualifier and nationals. She had to balance golf while going to school for nursing.

Despite not playing as much as possible, she was able to earn Region 4 Golfer of the Year and district runner-up. She tied for second at the district tournament.

“It’s pretty special,” she said of receiving All-American honors. “After high school, I didn’t think I was going to play golf. And then coach Wade told me I could come when I could because I was in nursing and I didn’t think it would be a feat that was overly achievable. He made it really achievable.”

School came first, but she still played competitively.

Drew sunk her first hole-in-one in the first tournament of the season at Park Hills Golf Course in Freeport.

“I didn’t end up playing in as many tournaments as I wanted to,” she said. “A lot of them are two-day events and with school, it was hard to take off long days.”

She said playing with the men’s golfers was unique but helped her competitiveness. SVCC has had other women’s golfers in the past, just not a women’s team.

“Having other people push me throughout the year and at practice and rounds, that’s a big part of it too,” she said. “Hopefully some more girls will come out there and they can do the same.”

Drew has plenty of time to practice this summer. She plays for the Timber Creek ladies league team and also plans to play in the Illinois State Women’s Amateur Tournament and some other events.

She took second at the Lincoln Highway tournament last July and won it the year before. She was Dixon’s only two-time girls golf medalist at state after taking third and fifth in high school.

Drew plans to continue in the Sauk Valley nursing program next year and play in more golf tournaments with some adjustments to her schedule.

Drew was proud of how the season ended up.

“A finish like that, it’s really special for me,” she said, “but also to be able to represent Sauk Valley.”