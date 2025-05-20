BV softball beats Rock Falls to open postseason: Monday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Softball

Bureau Valley 16, Rock Falls 10: The Storm scored nine times in the fifth inning to take control in the Class 2A postseason opener. Katrina Wahl led BV with four RBIs and Danika Benevidez added three RBIs. The Rockets gave up 11 unearned runs in the season finale to finish 10-22. Kendra Scott and Zoey Silva each had three RBIs for RF.

West Carroll 12, Polo 4: The Thunder won the Class 1A postseason opener as Aubreigh Bentley led WC with four RBIs. Megan Hubard pitched a complete game and did not allow an earned run for the Thunder. Cheyenna Wilkins led Polo with two hits and was saddled with seven unearned runs in the team’s season finale.

A-FC 16, Hiawatha 12: The Raiders pulled away with six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning in the home win to open the postseason. They scored nine runs after trailing 10-0 in the fourth. Natalee VanNatta led A-FC with six RBIs to help the team advance to Tuesday’s Class 1A regional semifinal at home against Orangeville.

Ottawa 9, Sterling 2: Sterling was out-hit 13-6 in the road loss as Addie Russell pitched a complete game for Ottawa. Mya Lira had two hits and Marley Sechrest had a double and RBI for the Warriors.

Dixon 9, Winnebago 4 (8inn.): The Duchesses scored five times to pull away in extras in the road win. Bailey Tegeler (two RBIs), Allie Abell (three RBIs) and Breanna Tegler all had three hits in the win. Abby Hicks also added three RBIs and Abell pitched a complete game with 12 strikeouts.

Baseball

West Carroll 9, Polo 4: The Thunder won the Class 1A postseason opener as Chanse Schnitzler and Silas Lamm had two RBIs apiece. Schnitzler also pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts. Aiden Messer led Polo with two RBIs and Jeffrey Donaldson hit a solo home run. WC advances to face Eastland on Wednesday in a regional semifinal matchup.

Amboy 12, Hiawatha 1 (5 inn.): The Clippers held Hiawatha to two hits and scored six unearned runs in the postseason opener. Amboy advances to face Forreston in Wednesday’s regional semifinal matchup.

Erie-Prophetstown 3, Riverdale 1: The Panthers won the Class 2A postseason opener behind a complete game by Braedyn Frank, who struck out four and allowed just one hit and one unearned run. Parker Rangel hit a home run and had two RBIs. E-P advances to face Newman in Thursday’s Alleman Regional semifinal

Forreston 2, Rochelle 0: The Cardinals wrapped up the regular season by pitching a three-hitter with four pitchers. Carson Akins and Brady Gill had RBIs.

Bureau Valley 10, Ashton-Franklin Center 7: Elijah Endress led BV with three hits, two RBIs and pitched two scoreless innings in the regular season finale. Brock Lehman led the Raiders with three RBIs.

Galena 7, Milledgeville 5: The Missiles gave up five unearned runs in the road setback. Blake Wooden and Parker Saunders each had two hits and one RBI for Milledgeville.

Byron 15, Eastland 1 (5 inn.): The Cougars were out-hit 13-5 in the road loss. Brody Simons knocked in Eastland’s only run.

Sycamore 13, Sterling 10: Sterling was out-hit 16-8 and gave up five unearned runs in the home loss. Wyatt Cassens led Sterling with a double and three RBIs and Drew Nettleton added two hits and two RBIs.