Transcript: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Katie Baker on 4-H scholarship opportunities

File photo: Kaitlyn Collins (left), 10, of Volo and Caroline Montgomery, 13, of Malta get baths of their own while attempting to clean “Blue,” a Blue Swedish duck Friday, July 28, 2023 at the Lee County 4-H fair. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Read the transcript from our Talk-Line interview featuring Lee County Extension 4-H Youth Development Coordinator, Katie Baker.

Baker discusses scholarship opportunities through the extension Foundation for those that qualify could receive a $1000 scholarship but the deadline is May 23. Also discussed: upcoming Lee County Fair and 4-H Show “pre-fair” activities including a fair orientation at the fairgrounds in June, deadlines coming up for animal entries into the fair in June and July and a 4-H informational booth at the Dixon City Market in May and June.

