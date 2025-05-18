Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week: Dixon baseball player Jake Zepezauer

Dixon’s Jake Zepezauer looks to turn the double play as Oregon’s Jack Washburn slides into second in April, 2025. (Alex T. Paschal)

Name: Jake Zepezauer

School: Dixon

Sport: Baseball

Year: Sophomore

Why she was selected: A sophomore, he is second on the team with a .362 batting average, 22 hits and 13 stolen bases.

Dixon coach Jason Burgess said Zepezauer has been solid in his first year playing varsity baseball.

“He works hard both in the classroom and on the field,” Burgess said. “He loves to compete day in and day out. And I look forward to seeing him progress as a student athlete these next few years.”

Zepezauer is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week after an online vote.

How did you get into baseball?

Zepezauer: My parents signed me up for t-ball when I was five years old in the Al Morrison league and I was terrible.

What do you like about baseball? Have you learned anything from it?

Zepezauer: I like baseball because it’s a mental game and I like the one-on-one matchups. It’s helped me become better under pressure.

Any specific strengths you feel you have? Anything specifically you have worked at improving this year? What things do you attribute your success to?

Zepezauer: I think my biggest strength is that I try as hard as I can whenever I can. I’ve worked hard on putting the ball in play and making the plays I can make. I attribute my success to my coaches and teammates for pushing me.

What can you say about the season so far?

Zepezauer: We’ve hit some adversity lately but we keep grinding to be ready for the regional.

What do you like about this year’s team? What stands out?

Zepezauer: We are a hungry group of guys that want to win baseball games.

Do you have any favorite athletes or sports teams?

Zepezauer: Jake Arrieta and Kyle Schwarber

Any other hobbies, activities or sports you are involved in?

Zepezauer: I play football, hangout with my friends and my nana.

Do you have a favorite book or quote?

Zepezauer: “I am speed” - Lightning McQueen

Favorite restaurant or meal after a game?

Zepezauer: The big C (Culver’s)

Favorite TV Show or movie?

Zepezauer: My favorite movie is ‘Mr. Peabody & Sherman’

Favorite music artist or genre?

Zepezauer: Whatever’s on the radio in my car (Classic Rewind)

Any favorite school subjects or teachers?

Zepezauer: Business II - Lee Eastman