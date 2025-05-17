Rock Falls Police Department announces Memorial Day safety enforcement campaign

A Rock Falls Police Department squad car is pictured April 2023. (Photo provided by the Rock Falls Police Department)

ROCK FALLS – The Rock Falls Police Department recently announced that it will increase enforcement for Memorial Day weekend through the “Click It or Ticket” campaign.

The enforcement campaign will run from May 16 through May 27.

The department will increase its efforts to focus on stopping unbuckled driving. The campaign encourages drivers to buckle up for Memorial Day weekend. The “Click It or Ticket” campaign will focus on nighttime enforcement.

The initiative is funded by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

For information, visit ItsNotaGameIllinois.com.