Sterling Park District unveils activity guide to help families plan summer fun

The Sterling Park District is buzzing with excitement as it unveils its Summer Activity Guide full of programs and events designed to engage the community in fun and fitness. Whether you’re a seasoned athlete or someone who simply wants to increase your activity level, there’s something for everyone.

At the Westwood Sports Center, the Warehouse offers a variety of group fitness classes such as Unicus Functional Fitness, Steps for Today and Total Body Toning, ensuring options for all fitness levels. For older adults, specialized classes such as Fit for Life and Senior Fitness provide tailored workouts. A new addition at the Duis Center is the “Have a BALL” class with Diane, which uses stability balls to enhance balance and core strength. For those who enjoy aquatics, the Strength, Stretch and Balance class offers a refreshing swim-based workout.

If you’re looking for a fresh approach to fitness, we are excited to offer two new classes at Westwood. Functional Fitness is led by Westwood’s personal trainer, Ryan Jandrey. Using kettlebells, medicine balls, sandbags, ropes, etc., you will acquire the skills necessary to move your body in a way that not only improves its appearance but also translates to more efficiency in everyday activities outside the gym. Additionally, personal trainer Marquez Williams will be leading the new Speed and Agility class designed to challenge the athlete’s ability to move in multiple directions. This class will focus on top-end speed as well as cognition related to agility.

Our diverse selection of youth sports programs offers an exciting summer for your children. Encourage them to dive into tennis or swimming lessons, or explore the dynamic worlds of tae kwon do, ninja, or gymnastics and tumbling.

For those seeking a shorter commitment, our specialized camps such as Dive Camp, Cheer Camp, Tumbling Camp, Soccer Camp and Football Camp are perfect options.

Don’t miss out on our free tennis week in July, featuring expert instruction from Chris Dudley, director of racquet sports, and a complimentary racquet and more. Additionally, our basketball skills clinic and youth soccer camps are great for honing athletic prowess. Mark your calendars for our School’s Out Swim Party on May 23, a splashy celebration to kick-start the summer fun!

The Westwood Wellness Center is dedicated to enhancing your health and well-being with a variety of innovative services. Among its offerings, you’ll find hydromassage, red light therapy, compression therapy and salt therapy, which are designed to promote relaxation and recovery.

Recently, the center introduced the much-anticipated cryotherapy, a cutting-edge “cold” therapy that involves spending one to three minutes in a cryotherapy chamber. This treatment is renowned for reducing pain and inflammation, improving joint function, enhancing exercise recovery, aiding in weight loss, and alleviating stress and anxiety. In addition to cryotherapy, the center now offers Theraguns, providing a targeted massage solution to relieve tight muscles and improve overall muscle health.

Emerald Hill Golf Course boasts meticulously maintained bent-grass greens alongside Kentucky bluegrass tees, fairways and rough, creating a stunning backdrop for your golfing adventure. Beyond its 18 picturesque holes, the facility features a self-service driving range, three practice greens and a dedicated practice chipping area to hone your skills.

Before or after a day on the course, the new Clubhouse Grill awaits with a tempting menu that caters to all tastes, offering a variety of delicious dishes and a selection of both alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages.

Whether you’re interested in sports or outdoor adventures, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. You can pick up the new Summer Activity Guide at any Sterling Park District facility or go to www.Sterlingparks.org to access the guide online and explore all the options that will keep you and your family active, entertained and safe throughout the summer months.

Nora Reuter is the Sterling Park District’s marketing manager.