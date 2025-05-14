Transcript: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Danielle Horst and Kelsey Kant

File photo: Lutheran Social Services of Illinois' prevention specialists Kelsey Kant for Lee County, Danielle Horst for Ogle County, Elizabeth Reeser of Carroll County, and Kaitlyn Blackburn for Whiteside County, work within the community to nurture a culture that uses life skills to prevent violence. (Lindsey Salvatelli)

The TALK-LINE interview for May 14 featured Lutheran Social Services of Illinois Representatives Kelsey Kant and Danielle Horst discussing an upcoming free presentation Thursday June 12 at the Dixon Elks Club featuring Kevin Polky, founder of “Shatter Our Silence.”

Polky will be sharing insights on mental health and suicide prevention. There will be food served along with prizes and exhibits from participating organizations. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the program to start at 6 p.m. Registration is required by going to the LSSI website before May 28.

