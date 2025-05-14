May 14, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsShaw Local RadioeNewspaperNewslettersObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Transcript: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Brandon Clark on an abuse prevention home in Rock Falls

By John Sahly
Sauk Valley Voices of Recovery's Executive Director Gerald Lott addresses the crowd at Cledy's House of Hope, a new women's sober living facility in Rock Falls.

Sauk Valley Voices of Recovery's Executive Director Gerald Lott addresses the crowd at Cledy's House of Hope, a new women's sober living facility in Rock Falls. (Brandon Clark)

The TALK-LINE interview for May 14 featured Brandon Clark from Shaw Local News with stories on a possible shutdown of an important area of Sauk Valley Community College due to federal cutbacks.

Also discussed: a new substance abuse prevention home opening in Rock Falls, a local business changing in Dixon, a new barbershop location in Rock Falls, a Sterling Police department official retiring and a new Sterling Fire Chief named.

Like what you hear? Be sure to visit WIXN, part of Shaw Local Radio.

We’re also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Have a Question about this article?
RadioPodcastRock Falls
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the digital editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as the Northwest Herald's digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.