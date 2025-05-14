Transcript: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Brandon Clark on an abuse prevention home in Rock Falls

Sauk Valley Voices of Recovery's Executive Director Gerald Lott addresses the crowd at Cledy's House of Hope, a new women's sober living facility in Rock Falls. (Brandon Clark)

The TALK-LINE interview for May 14 featured Brandon Clark from Shaw Local News with stories on a possible shutdown of an important area of Sauk Valley Community College due to federal cutbacks.

Also discussed: a new substance abuse prevention home opening in Rock Falls, a local business changing in Dixon, a new barbershop location in Rock Falls, a Sterling Police department official retiring and a new Sterling Fire Chief named.

