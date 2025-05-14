Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Danielle Horst and Kelsey Kant

File photo: LSSI Prevention Specialists Kelsey Kant (left) and Katie Kalina talks abou the Youth WORKS Program being implemented in Lee, Ogle, Carroll and Whitdeside Counties. The program is an anti-violence and bullying initiative. (Alex Paschal)

The TALK-LINE interview for May 14 featured Lutheran Social Services of Illinois Representatives Kelsey Kant and Danielle Horst discussing an upcoming free presentation Thursday June 12 at the Dixon Elks Club featuring Kevin Polky, founder of “Shatter Our Silence.”

Polky will be sharing insights on mental health and suicide prevention. There will be food served along with prizes and exhibits from participating organizations. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the program to start at 6 p.m. Registration is required by going to the LSSI website before May 28.

