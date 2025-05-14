Polo softball wins 12-4: Tuesday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Softball

Polo 12, South Beloit 4: Cam Jones had four hits and two RBIs and Bella Witkowski (one triple) had four RBIs in the home win. Cheyenna Wilkins pitched a complete game with 13 strikeouts and just one earned run allowed. Avalyn Henry was also 2 for 2 with two doubles for the Marcos.

Byron 6, Dixon 4: Byron took control at home with four runs in the fourth inning as the Duchesses were held scoreless the last three innings. Bailey Tegeler led Dixon with two hits and Abby Hicks hit a two-run double.

North Boone 18, Rock Falls 0 (5 inn.): The Rockets were out-hit 12-1 and had just one walk in the home loss.

Oregon 18, Rockford Lutheran 0 (4 inn.): The Hawks out-hit the Crusaders 18-2 in the road win. Kaelin Shaffer had four hits, including three triples, and Madison Shaffer had four RBIs for Oregon.

Annawan-Wethersfield 10, Bureau Valley 4: A-W pulled away with six runs in the fifth inning at home. BV pitching gave up eight unearned runs after five errors in the setback.

Baseball

Rockford Lutheran 9, Dixon 7: The Dukes scored five runs in the sixth but the comeback fell short in the road loss. Jake Whelan and Jagger Kemp each had two hits and an RBI for Dixon.

Marengo 10, Forreston 0 (6 inn.): The Cardinals were out-hit 11-2 and used four pitchers in the home setback. Marengo took a 7-0 lead with five runs in the third.

Milledgeville 10, Morrison 4: A seven-run fifth inning keyed the Missiles to a road win. Spencer Nye got the win on the mound after four innings with five strikeouts and two runs (one earned) allowed. Kyson Francis pitched the last three innings and had two RBIs. Koltin Swaim had two hits and two RBIs for Morrison.

Ashton-Franklin Center 22, Alden-Hebron 8: The Raiders had 17 hits and scored seven unearned runs in the road win. Brock Lehman had four hits, including two doubles, and five RBIs for A-FC.

Oregon 8, Genoa-Kingston 1: The Hawks scored in five different innings in the road win as Jackson Messenger and Kade Girton (two RBIs) each had three hits. Logan Weems led Oregon with three RBIs and Bryce Becker pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts.

Boys tennis

Sterling 4, Newman 1: On Monday, Newman’s Joel Rhodes defeated Aron Rivera 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 singles but Xavian Prather won No. 2 singles and Sterling swept doubles. Gavin Staats and Micah Peterson beat Hiram Zigler and Ryan Partington 6-2, 0-6 10-7 at No. 1 doubles.