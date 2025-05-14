Abe Lincoln’s law partner will come to life at Sterling-Rock Falls historical program Sunday

This photo of Abraham Lincoln was taken in 1858. (Public domain)

STERLING – Brian “Fox” Ellis will portray Abraham Lincoln’s law partner, William Herndon, at the Sterling-Rock Falls Historical Society meeting Sunday, May 18, in Sterling.

This presentation will begin at 2 p.m. at the Lincoln Learning Center, 611 E. Third St., Sterling.

Herndon wrote one of the most important and controversial biographies of Lincoln. He conducted dozens of interviews with people who knew Lincoln personally.

Herndon will share stories from Lincoln’s life as a lawyer, his early legal training and some of the most important cases won and lost, including legal precedent that is still quoted in modern courts. Was Lincoln a backwoods, self-taught lawyer, or was he one of the highest-paid lawyers in America in his day?

Ellis has presented several programs locally in the past. Since 1980, he has been touring the world as a performer and educator. Fox also is a museum consultant and the author of 30 books, including three biographies of Lincoln based on these performances. He is a regular contributor to more than a dozen magazines and the editor of Illinois Audubon magazine.

This program is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.