River Bend School District seeks public input on facility upgrades

FULTON – River Bend School District officials are inviting River Bend community members to join the Board of Education and the administration in an informational meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 20, in the River Bend Middle School Gym.

The meeting will highlight the early planning stages of several additions to the River Bend Middle School and Fulton High School.

Here is a statement from the school district:

“River Bend currently has a PE waiver for K-8th grade which allows the district to modify the daily PE requirement. The Board of Education would like to provide physical education to elementary and middle school students every day and are exploring the addition of a new gym.

“Along with the new gym two other needs have arisen that need attention. The performing arts spaces do not adequately represent the high-quality programming that River Bend offers.

“The Board of Education is considering how to address the lack of performing arts space.

“The wrestling program at FHS has expanded and can no longer safely practice in the current spaces. The Board of Education is addressing the shortage of space for the wrestling team.

“With construction projects of this scope, the River Bend Board of Education may need to seek public funding in the form of a referendum in the spring of 2026. Funding options are being explored as construction costs become clearer and a path forward is finalized.

“The process to address these issues and others began in December of 2024 and have progressed to a point where several paths forward exist.

“The River Bend Board of Education would like to share preliminary plans with the public and seek additional input.”