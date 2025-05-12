New closure date for Highway 136 bridge at Fulton

Closure of the Highway 136 bridge has been pushed back to June due to contractor delays. The Iowa Department of Transportation will close the bridge for several months to complete the maintenance work. (Earleen Hinton)

FULTON — The north bridge that spans the Mississippi River from Fulton to Clinton, Iowa, will not close this month as previously announced due to contractor delays.

The Iowa Department of Transportation announced last month that the bridge deck overlay project would close the bridge to all traffic May 12 through Sept. 30.

However, due to contractor delays, the start of the closure has been postponed to June.

Fulton and Clinton officials said “the exact start date will be announced in a forthcoming press release from the Iowa DOT” and will be shared as soon as it is received.

For updates and additional information, visit the Iowa DOT at https://iowadot.gov/travel