Sterling’s Bryce Hartman pitches complete game win: Saturday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Baseball

Sterling 7, Mendota 3: Bryce Hartman pitched a complete game with six strikeouts, one walk and three hits allowed. Nine different Golden Warriors had hits as Lincoln Davis led the team with two RBIs.

Bishop McNamara 18, Newman 2 (4 inn.): The Irish of the Chicagoland Christian Conference got to Newman pitching early in the road setback. Ashton Miner led Newman with two hits, including a home run, and an RBI.

Dunlap 8, Forreston 2: Kendal Erdmann led Forreston with two doubles and one RBI in the road loss. The Cardinals were held to five hits and four walks.

Orion 9, Erie-Prophetstown 4: The Panthers were unable to come back after Orion scored all nine runs in the first three innings. Braylon Swertfeger had three of E-P’s six hits.

Eastland 7, Pearl City 3: Zy Haverland had two hits and three RBIs in the home win. Peyton Spears added a solo home run for the Cougars.

Ashton-Franklin Center 9, River Ridge 4: Brock Lehman led the Raiders with a double, home run and three RBIs in the home win. Aaron Lester was 3 for 4 at the leadoff spot and pitched four shutout innings for A-FC.

Softball

Oregon 10, Warren-Stockton 0 (5 inn.): Isabelle Berg pitched a one-hitter with seven strikeouts and no walks in the home win. Ella Dannhorn led the way offensively with two doubles and four RBIs.

Erie-Prophetstown 13, Orion 8: The Panthers out-hit Orion 13-11 in the road win. Chloe Hamilton (one home run) and Isabella Olvera led E-P with three edRBIs apiece.

Eastland 16, Amboy 6 (5 inn.): Olivia Klinefelter and Tatum Grim each homered and had five RBIs in the home win. Keara Kaus pitched all five innings and added two doubles and two RBIs. Amboy’s Tyrah Vaessen continued her hot hitting with a 3 for 3 game with two doubles.

Dakota 15, Forreston 0 (4 inn.): The Cardinals were held to just one hit in the road loss.

Bureau Valley 8, Galva 0: The Storm bounced back after being no-hit by Morrison’s Bella Duncan on Friday. Sadie Bailey was 3 for 3 and Ali Carrington had three RBIs in the home win. Carly Reglin pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts and no earned runs allowed.

Bureau Valley 11, Galva 1 (5 inn.): Reglin was 2 for 2 with two doubles and two RBIs as the Storm swept the doubleheader.

Girls soccer

Orion-Sherrard 2, Dixon 1: The Duchesses fell to 12-6-1 after the nonconference setback at home. O-S is 20-3