Charlie Mills, seventh grader at St. Mary’s School in Dixon, creates bubbles for an art project Friday, May 9, 2025. The school held an “Artventure” Day where students divided into groups and engaged in creating art pieces. Later in the day, the school had a sidewalk art fair. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON — St. Mary’s School students got creative Friday, May 9, 2025, with a day of art.

Choosing two of four art-making stations, students had the opportunity to build a 3D work, fold origami paper, create glowing works under a black light or form unique paintings with bubbles.

Later in the day the school was to have a sidewalk art fair, showcasing works from the school.