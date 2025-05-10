Sterling softball stays hot: Friday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Softball

Sterling 12, Rock Falls 2 (6 inn.): Sterling’s offense stayed hot as Marley Sechrest was 3 for 4 with a double, triple and four RBIs. Lily Cantu added two hits, two RBIs and a stolen base in the road win. The Golden Warriors have outscored their last four opponents 61-11 following a 10-0 loss to Rock Island.

Newman 6, Monmouth-Roseville 4: Amiyah Rodriguez hit a home run and Veronica Haley had an RBI single to help the Comets pull away in the seventh inning. Gianna Vance had two doubles and pitched a complete game in the road win.

Fulton 6, East Dubuque 5 (8 inn.): Belle Curley had a walk-off RBI single that scored Kira Wilson in extras. The Steamers scored five times in the fourth before the Warriors tied it 5-5 with three runs in the fifth. Wilson finished 3 for 5 and Jessa Read had two RBIs and pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts.

Pearl City 12, Forreston 0 (5 inn.): The Cardinals were out-hit 12-2 and gave up eight unearned runs in the road loss.

Erie-Prophetstown 4, Hall 3: E-P’s Hannah Ryan hit a walk-off RBI single as the Panthers came back from a 3-1 deficit after five innings. Ryan finished with two hits and two RBIs.

Eastland 13, Ashton-Franklin Center 4: Eastland’s Keara Kaus was 3 for 3 with three doubles and three RBIs in the road win. The Cougars out-hit A-FC 14-6 and led 8-4 after two innings.

Baseball

Newman 19, Monmouth-Roseville 6 (6 inn.): Newman racked up 20 hits as Chase Decker led the team with seven RBIs in the road win. Decker belted two home runs and Ashton Miner had four hits, including two doubles and four RBIs.

Warren-Stockton 15, Polo 0 (4 inn.): The Marcos were no-hit and had just two walks in the road loss.

Bureau Valley 20, Morrison 6 (6 inn.): The Storm out-hit the Mustangs 12-4 in the road win.

Alleman 8, Fulton 0: The Steamers were out-hit 11-4 and had four errors in the road loss.

Forreston 8, Milledgeville 0: Brendan Greenfield and Brady Gill each had two RBIs in Forreston’s home win. Greenfield also got the win after pitching three innings.

Hall 5, Erie-Prophetstown 1: The Panthers were held to three hits and had three errors in the home setback. Hall took advantage of four unearned runs in the win.

North Boone 18, Oregon 2 (4 inn.): Oregon was out-hit 18-2 in the road loss after leading 2-0. North Boone scored 10 runs in the second inning to pull away.

Boys track & field

Dixon third at Geneseo ABC meet: Dixon tallied 90 points, trailing only Morton (101) and United Township (98) in the A division. Averik Wiseman won the 1,600 meters with a personal-record time of 4:26.79. Aaron Conderman took second in the 3,200.

Sterling third at Northern Illinois Invitational: Sterling’s varsity tallied 80 points, trailing only Hononegah (99.58) and Sycamore (93.83). Ryan Gebhardt was second in the 200 with a personal record of 22.68. He also joined Derek Prieto, Joseph Holcomb and Maurice Delacruz to take second in the 4x100 relay. Cole Stumpenhorst, Gebhardt, Delacruz and Prieto were also second in the 4x200. Taking first in the 4x400 were Prieto, Quincy Maas, Parker Blakeslee and Stumpenhorst. Kaedon Phillips was second in the high jump and triple jump.