Transcript: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Andy McFarlane and Jim Lillyman on Reagan Run changes

Over 1,000 runners took part in the Reagan Run on Saturday, July 6, 2024, in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

Read the transcript from our May 7 Talk-Line podcast: Dixon Family YMCA Chief Executive Officer Andy McFarlane and 2025 Reagan Run Committee representative Jim Lillyman on the upcoming Reagan Run and changes coming for this year.

McFarlane also talks about the YMCA’s “Strong Kids Campaign” and their goal of $80,000 before June 1, the Joe Curia Memorial Golf Outing on June 6 and childcare enrollment at the new Lovett Child Care facility.

