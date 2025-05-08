May 08, 2025
Shaw Local
Transcript: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Andy McFarlane and Jim Lillyman on Reagan Run changes

By John Sahly
Over 1,000 runners took part in the Reagan Run Saturday, July 6, 2024 in Dixon.

Over 1,000 runners took part in the Reagan Run on Saturday, July 6, 2024, in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

Read the transcript from our May 7 Talk-Line podcast: Dixon Family YMCA Chief Executive Officer Andy McFarlane and 2025 Reagan Run Committee representative Jim Lillyman on the upcoming Reagan Run and changes coming for this year.

McFarlane also talks about the YMCA’s “Strong Kids Campaign” and their goal of $80,000 before June 1, the Joe Curia Memorial Golf Outing on June 6 and childcare enrollment at the new Lovett Child Care facility.

John Sahly is the digital editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as the Northwest Herald's digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.