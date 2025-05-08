May 08, 2025
Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Andy McFarlane and Jim Lillyman on Reagan Run

By John Sahly
Runners head south on Hennepin Avenue on Saturday, July 6, 2024 at the start of the Reagan Run 5K in Dixon.

Runners head south on Hennepin Avenue on Saturday, July 6, 2024, at the start of the Reagan Run 5K in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

Listen to "Talk-Line: Andy McFarlane and Jim Lillyman on 2025 Reagan Run" on Spreaker.

On Talk-Line for May 7: Dixon Family YMCA Chief Executive Officer Andy McFarlane and 2025 Reagan Run Committee representative Jim Lillyman discuss the upcoming 5K run/walk taking place on Saturday, July 5, and the changes being made because of city construction projects along with pre-race registration information.

McFarlane also talks about the YMCA’s “Strong Kids Campaign” and their goal of $80,000 before June 1, the Joe Curia Memorial Golf Outing on June 6 and childcare enrollment at the new Lovett Child Care facility.

