Newman’s Drake Cole pitches one-hitter: Wednesday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Baseball

Newman 11, Mendota 1: Drake Cole pitched a one-hitter as Newman tallied 10 hits and 10 walks in the road win. Cole struck out five, walked none and allowed no earned runs. Chase Decker and Jameson Hanlon each led the Comets with two RBIs.

Quincy 4, Sterling 3: Sterling’s Eli Penne pitched a complete game and had one RBI, but Quincy scored an unearned run that turned out to be the difference. Penne struck out three, walked three and allowed seven hits. Bryce Hartman had two of Sterling’s nine hits and Braden Birdsley had an RBI.

Fulton 15, Orion 0 (4 inn.): Dane VanZuiden was 4 for 4 with a double and four RBIs in the home win. Braedon Meyers pitched all four innings, allowing just two hits and striking out six. Braeden Brennan had three RBIs and scored three runs.

Softball

Newman 6, Mendota 2: Newman took control with a five-run first and Gianna Vance pitched a four-hitter with 13 strikeouts, no walks and no earned runs allowed. Vance (three RBIs) and Amiya Rodriguez each had three hits.

Fulton 4, Orion 3: The Steamers held on after Resse Germann scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the sixth. Fulton’s Jessa Read pitched a complete game with three strikeouts, no walks and two earned runs allowed. Read and Zoe Kunau had RBIs.

Boys tennis

Rochelle 4, Dixon 1: Dixon’s Samuel Gingras and Derek Miller won No. 1 doubles 6-4, 6-2 against Caleb Mortensen and Sam Sergeant.