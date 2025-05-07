Sterling softball scores 30 runs in four innings: Tuesday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Softball

Sterling 30, Galesburg 4 (4 inn.): Sterling erupted for 14 runs in the first inning of the road win, tallying 18 hits and eight hit by pitch for the game. Olivia Castillo led the Golden Warriors with five RBIs as six different players knocked in at least three runs. Mya Lira (three RBIs) and Marley Sechrest (four RBIs) each had three hits to lead the team.

Rock Falls 14, Genoa-Kingston 5: The Rockets had 17 hits in the road win as nine different players had at least one base knock. Rylee McFadden had a double and four RBIs for Rock Falls from the No. 9 spot.

Erie-Prophetstown 9, Newman 2: E-P out-hit Newman 13-4 in the home win as Jaylynn Hamilton went 3 for 4 with three RBIs leading off. Wynn Renkes struck out 13 in seven innings for the Panthers.

Milledgeville 8, Amboy 6: The Missiles held on after leading 6-2 at home after three innings. Kennedy Livengood had two hits, a walk and one RBI from the leadoff spot in the win. Addison Janssen got the last three outs as Megan Schenck earned the win in the circle. Tyrah Vaessen was 4 for 4 and Kiera Karlson had three RBIs for Amboy.

East Dubuque 1, Fulton 0: The Steamers fell in a pitcher’s duel after being out-hit just 2-1. East Dubuque’s lone run came without a hit in the second inning following multiple errors. Fulton’s Jessa Read was saddled with the loss after pitching six innings with six strikeouts, no walks and no earned runs allowed. Curin Oberman pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts and two walks for the Warriors.

Eastland 7, Polo 2: Eastland took control at home with four runs in the second inning. Keara Kaus hit a three-run home run for the Cougars, which scored five unearned runs. Kaus also pitched a complete game with four hits and no walks allowed.

Morrison 15, Ashton-Franklin Center 0 (4 inn.): Bella Duncan pitched a no-hitter and struck out 12 in the home win. Duncan also had two triples, three RBIs while Allie Anderson had four RBIs.

Pearl City 4, Forreston 0: The Cardinals had just two hits against Mackenzie Lotz, who struck out 14 and walked five in a complete game.

Baseball

Sterling 7, Bureau Valley 2: Bryce Hartman led Sterling with a triple and three RBIs in the home win. Cale Nettleton got the win on the mound after striking out five, walking three, allowing five hits with both runs coming unearned. Drake Taylor hit a two-run triple for the Storm.

Rockford Christian 12, Rock Falls 7: The Rockets were unable to come back after trailing 8-0 after four innings. Connor Fritz and Carter Hunter each led Rock Falls with three RBIs in the road setback.

Morrison 10, Ashton-Franklin Center 9: Trailing 9-8 heading into the bottom of the seventh, Morrison rallied for a walk-off win as Collin Renkes put the ball in play and Jacob Reed scored on a fielder’s choice. Kaleb Schroeder led the Mustangs with three RBIs. A-FC’s Brock Lehman had three RBIs.

Amboy 11, Milledgeville 3: Amboy’s Landon Carter had two RBIs and Eddie Jones hit a solo home run in the road win. The Clippers took control with six runs in the fourth inning.

Byron 18, Oregon 0 (5 inn.): Oregon had just one hit against Brayden Knoll in the home setback to the BNC leaders.

Eastland 10, Polo 0 (5 inn.): Peyton Spears pitched a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts and one walk in the home shutout. Spears also had two hits and two RBIs leading off.

East Dubuque 7, Fulton 6 (9 inn.): A Drew Christ RBI single with one out won it for East Dubuque at home. Jacob Huisenga led Fulton with two RBIs and Braedon Meyers had three hits.

Forreston 10, Pearl City 0 (5 inn.): Brady Gill led the Cardinals with three RBIs and had two hits from the No. 9 spot in the home win.