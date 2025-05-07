River Bend schools partner with Constellation for student summer learning classes, one-day trips

FULTON — River Bend Schools’ students, in partnership with Constellation, will experience summer enrichment classes from June 2 to 6.

About 150 students in grades four through eight will participate in this dynamic program, which is designed to spark curiosity, build skills, and prepare students for a successful year ahead, River Bend Schools Superintendent Darryl Hogue said.

The summer enrichment classes will include engaging hands-on activities, STEM-based learning, creative arts, culinary arts, and physical activities. With a focus on exploration and fun, the weeklong series aims to promote lifelong learning while providing a safe and stimulating environment for students. Classes will be held at River Bend Middle School, with transportation and meals provided.

Over 300 students will also participate in one-day trips offered in June and early July. Students will experience a variety of trips that include 3D printing, touring the Field of Dreams, and visiting Medieval Times as well as several other fun exciting adventures.

“Constellation’s generous sponsorship allows us to bring meaningful learning opportunities to our students outside of the regular school year,” Hogue said. “This initiative is about keeping students inspired and connected over the summer break.”