Podcast: Jeff Mohr, Sterling deputy police chief, prepares for retirement

File photo: Elisa Gatz has her picture taken with Sterling Police Officer Jeff Mohr and Brinkley (center) during a party for the police Community Service Dog's third birthday. Gatz' two pets, Funky (left) and Pali, also got in on the picture. (Alex Paschal)

Shaw Local News Network reporter Brandon Clark recently sat down with Sterling Police Department Deputy Chief Jeff Mohr as he prepares for his upcoming retirement in June.

Mohr reflects on the early motivations that led him into law enforcement, shares memorable moments and challenges from his distinguished career, and opens up about what he’ll miss most about serving the community. The conversation also looks ahead to what’s next for him after decades of public service, offering a personal and thoughtful farewell from one of Sterling’s dedicated officers.

