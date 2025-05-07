11 Dixon seniors commit to teaching careers on Future Teacher Signing Day

Dixon High School Principal Jared Shaner speaks to 10 future teachers Tuesday, May 6, 2025, during Future Teacher Signing Day at DHS. Shaner thanked the students for their commitment to education. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON — Dixon High School students signed letters of intent Tuesday, May 6, 2025, to go into the teaching profession.

During Tuesday’s event, which took place on Future Teacher Signing Day, DHS principal Jared Shaner and Superintendent Margo Empen thanked the students for committing to this important career. The students and the schools they have chosen to attend include: