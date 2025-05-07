11 Dixon seniors commit to teaching careers on Future Teacher Signing Day

DIXON — Dixon High School students signed letters of intent Tuesday, May 6, 2025, to go into the teaching profession.
During Tuesday’s event, which took place on Future Teacher Signing Day, DHS principal Jared Shaner and Superintendent Margo Empen thanked the students for committing to this important career. The students and the schools they have chosen to attend include:
- Allie Abel, early childhood education at Kishwaukee College.
- Addison Arjes, early childhood education at Sauk Valley Community College.
- Tya Collins, elementary education at Illinois State University.
- Gabe Greenfield, music education at Northern Illinois University.
- Blanca Lima-Matamoros, early childhood education at SVCC.
- Kyleigh Mattson, early childhood education at SVCC.
- Kyleigh-Ann McPherson, special education at Kishwaukee.
- Emily Phillips, music education at VanderCook College of Music.
- Grace Shoemaker-Fenwick, special education at SVCC.
- Hallie Williamson, early childhood education at Lincoln University.
- Reign Bonnewell, music education at NIU.