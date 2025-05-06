Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Duane Long with updates on ‘Project Rock’

Workers extend old railroad piers up while building the Project Rock pedestrian bridge Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

The TALK-LINE interview for May 6 featured the Executive Director of the Dixon Park District, Duane Long, discussing the latest park projects going on currently, including the Page Park “Project Rock” walking bridge construction there.

Also discussed: “Project Rock” and its impact on upcoming summer happenings like the Dixon Petunia Festival and changes that will have to be made with some plans, plus the opening of the annual “Farmers Market” this past Saturday which will run at Haymarket Square Wednesday and Saturdays through the summer and the events and programs being held this month.

