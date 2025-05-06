Newman High School’s LIFE Club a national award finalist for its pro-life activism

The Newman Central Catholic High School LIFE Club is a finalist for 2024-2025 Students for Life's New Group of the Year. This national recognition comes from Students for Life of America. (Photo provided by Newman Central Catholic High School)

STERLING — Newman Central Catholic High School’s LIFE Club has been selected as a finalist for the 2024-2025 Students for Life “New Group of the Year” Award.

This national recognition comes from Students for Life of America, honoring student groups that have demonstrated exceptional commitment to pro-life activism both on campus and online.

The club stood out for its dedication, adaptability, and resilience throughout the year – especially in navigating challenges, responding positively to controversy, and going above and beyond in the Five Pillars of Pro-Life Activism, according to a news release.

As part of this honor, Newman LIFE Club will be featured in a write-up on the SFLA website and receive custom promotional materials to help rally support during the public voting period, which runs from May 30 to June 20, 2025.

The winning group will receive a $300 grant to support future activities. In addition, two student representatives from the group are invited to attend the National Leaders Collective in Washington D.C., from June 26–30 for advanced leadership training, national networking, and an all-expenses-paid trip to further develop their impact as pro-life leaders.

The students not only focus on new life, but on care for mothers, the adopted and elderly.