Kaedon Phillips hits PR 2.00 meters in high jump: Monday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Sterling’s Kaedon Phillips clears the bar in the high jump Friday, May 2, 2025, at the Sterling Night Relays. (Alex T. Paschal)

Boys track & field

Dixon 66, Sterling 64: Sterling’s Kaedon Phillips hit a PR of 2.00 meters to win the high jump and also had a PR of 6.37 to win the long jump. His high jump PR was the second-best mark in Class 2A so far.

The Dukes edged Sterling after individual wins from Hayden Fulton (400), Dean Geiger (800), Aaron Conderman (1600), Jayden Toms (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles), Owen LeSage (shot put) and Tukker Tarner (pole vault). Dixon also won the 4x400 relay.

Sterling won the 4x100 and 4x200, along with individual wins from Joseph Holcomb (100, 200) Carter Frieberg (discus) and Kylan Reyes-Krepfle (triple jump).

Girls track & field

Dixon triangular: Newman’s Elaina Allen won the 100 and 200 meters, Brooklyn Smith won the 800, Grace King won the 1600, Ella Ford won the high jump, and Paizlee Williams prevailed in the long jump for the Comets. Newman also won the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400.

Dixon’s Grace Ackert won the 400, Sofia Dula won the 100 hurdles, Jade Setchell won the 300 hurdles, Ella Davidson won the shot put, Ella Zimmerman claimed the discus, and Carly Dallas won the triple jump.

Baseball

Sterling 3, Quincy 2: Cale Nettleton led Sterling with two RBIs in the road win. Drew Nettleton got the win after pitching six innings with six strikeouts, four walks, four hits and two unearned runs allowed. Eli Penne got the save with a hitless seventh. Penne also had an RBI single.

Newman 8, Kewanee 7: Garret Matznick was 3 for 3 with four RBIs, two walks and a stolen base in the home win. Daniel Kelly hit a home run for Newman and pitched a hitless inning in relief. The Comets held off Kewanee after being out-hit 11-9.

North Boone 5, Dixon 2: All five of the Vikings’ runs were unearned as Dixon had four errors. Brady Feit had two of Dixon’s seven hits in the road loss. Daniel Fordham pitched 4 2/3 innings with four strikeouts, three walks and no earned runs allowed.

Rockford Christian 9, Rock Falls 0: The Rockets were out-hit 13-2 in the home setback. Rockford Christian’s Mason Loyd pitched a complete game with four strikeouts, five walks and two hits allowed. Ethan Matthews also went seven innings for the Rockets, striking out three with one walk, 13 hits and four earned runs allowed.

Polo 9, Milledgeville 2: Gage Zeigler led Polo with three RBIs, and Dawson Foster had a home run and two RBIs in the home win. Spencer Nye led the Missiles with three hits. Bryson Wiersema had a home run and two RBIs.

Erie-Prophetstown 7, Mendota 1: E-P took control with five runs in the fourth inning in the road triumph. Braedyn Frank pitched the win after going 6 2/3 innings with eight strikeouts and three hits allowed.

Byron 18, Oregon 3 (4 inn.): Oregon was out-hit 16-3 in the road loss. Gavin Morrow led Oregon with two hits and one RBI.

Softball

Rock Falls 6, Oregon 4: Kendra Scott led the Rockets with three RBIs, and Abi Skibinskie hit a home run with two RBIs in the home win. Zoey Silva got the “W” after pitching a complete game with seven strikeouts. Ella Dannhorn led Oregon with a home run and three RBIs.

Stillman Valley 4, Dixon 0: Dixon was out-hit 6-3 in the home loss. Stillman Valley’s Makenzi Shere pitched a complete game with two strikeouts and four walks. Allie Abell was saddled with the loss after pitching a complete game with five strikeouts, one walk and four earned runs allowed.

Kewanee 6, Newman 3: Newman freshman Gianna Vance hit a solo home run and pitched a complete game, but the Comets fell short at home. Kalleigh Gale struck out 13 in a complete game for Kewanee.

Morrison 13, Annawan 1 (5 inn.): Morrison’s Ava Duncan pitched five innings with four strikeouts and one walk, scattering 11 hits. Kiyah Wolber had three RBIs, and Bella Duncan had two doubles and two RBIs.

Erie-Prophetstown 13, Mendota 1 (6 inn.): E-P had five extra-base hits in the road win. Wynn Renkes led the way with two doubles and three RBIs and pitched three scoreless innings. Ayden Klendworth worked three innings and got the win.

Milledgeville 10, Durand 1 (5 inn.): Kendra Kingsby pitched all five innings with seven strikeouts, no walks and one hit allowed in the home win. She also had three hits at the plate for the Missiles, including a double and triple.

Indian Creek 12, Amboy 3: Amboy’s Kiera Karlson had two singles and one RBI in the setback.

Girls soccer

Oregon 2, Faith Christian 0: Anna Stender scored two goals, and Addison Rufer had an assist in the win. Noelle Girton had 10 saves in the shutout for Oregon (10-5-1, 4-3 BNC).