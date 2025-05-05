May 05, 2025
Shaw Local
Transcript: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Jennifer Lang of Discover Dixon on May events

By John Sahly
File photo: Grace Gates of Rock River Flora makes a fresh cut flower bouquet Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, at Dixon City Market. (Alex T. Paschal)

The TALK-LINE interview for May 5 featured the Community Relations and Events Director with Dixon Chamber of Commerce, Dixon Main Street and Discover Dixon, Jennifer Lang.

Lang looks at a busy May calendar of events starting with a successful “Rock River Madness” cycling event held this past weekend, sign up deadline for a chamber scholarship opportunity is Friday, May 9, a Business After Business networking gathering is Thursday May 8, the Midwest Summit on Leadership is May 15, a seminar on AI and what local business needs to know is May 22, the Dixon City Market starts May 28 and the River Country Summer Kickoff concert is May 31.

RadioDixon
