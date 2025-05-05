Sterling library site of May 13 job search workshop

STERLING — The Sterling Public Library will host a job search workshop from 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 13, at the library.

Representatives from Business Employment Skills Team, Inc. and Illinois Department of Employment Security will be on hand to share information and resources for area job-seekers.

This workshop is free and open to the public.

BEST, Inc. is a non-profit agency that administers federally funded programs under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act in Bureau, Carroll, Jo Daviess, LaSalle, Lee, Ogle, Putnam and Whiteside counties.

Call 815-631-2146 for more information.