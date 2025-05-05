Sheriff’s office: Dixon woman charged with drunken driving after 3-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 2

DIXON — A Dixon woman faces several charges in connection with a multi-vehicle crash around 7 p.m. Sunday, May 4, on state Route 2 near Plock Road, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Sandra L. Seeley, 52, is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol, improper traffic lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, according to a news release issued Monday afternoon.

Investigating deputies have determined that a 2013 GMC Acadia driven by Seeley, 52, was traveling east on Route 2 at a high rate of speed when she struck an eastbound 2014 Ford Fusion driven by Elizabeth L. Elsasser, 18, of Mt. Morris.

The collision caused the 2013 GMC Acadia to cross the median into westbound traffic, where it crashed into a 2012 Dodge Charger driven by Jason Kopitas, 37, of Ashton, according to the release.

All three drivers were checked by medical personnel at the scene, according to the release. Elsasser was transported to OSF St. Katherine Hospital in Dixon for treatment of minor injuries, the release said.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Illinois State Police, Dixon Rural Fire Department and Advance EMS Ambulance Services.