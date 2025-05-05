Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Jennifer Lang of Discover Dixon on May events

File photo: United Way of Lee County co-chair Jennifer Lang delivers an award Wednesday, May 1, 2024, during the organization’s campaign celebration luncheon. (Alex T. Paschal)

The TALK-LINE interview for May 5 featured the Community Relations and Events Director with Dixon Chamber of Commerce, Dixon Main Street and Discover Dixon, Jennifer Lang.

Lang looks at a busy May calendar of events starting with a successful “Rock River Madness” cycling event held this past weekend, sign up deadline for a chamber scholarship opportunity is Friday, May 9, a Business After Business networking gathering is Thursday, May 8, the Midwest Summit on Leadership is May 15, a seminar on AI and what local business needs to know is May 22, the Dixon City Market starts May 28 and the River Country Summer Kickoff concert is May 31.

