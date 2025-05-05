Iowa Department of Transportation announces bridge closures for two projects at Fulton

The U.S. 30 bridge across the Mississippi River will be closed this week for maintenance work. (Shaw Local File Photo)

DAVENPORT, Iowa – A pavement replacement project on the U.S. 30 bridge over the Mississippi River between Clinton, Iowa and Fulton, will require closing the roadway to traffic starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday, May 7, until 6 p.m. on Friday, May 9, weather permitting, according to the Iowa DOT’s Davenport construction office.

When the roadway is closed motorists must follow a marked detour route using U.S. 67, Illinois 84, and Iowa 136 to cross the river.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The Illinois 136 bridge, also known as the North Bridge, over the Mississippi River, will close May 12 for maintenance by the Iowa Department of Transportation.

That project, which includes a deck overlay, will force the bridge to be closed to all traffic from May 12 through Sept. 30 with an estimated completion date of Oct. 1.

During the project, traffic will be detoured to the Highway 30 bridge, located south of Fulton.

“If there’s an incident on Highway 30, traffic may be rerouted to the Savanna/Sabula bridge. Please plan ahead for potential delays and increased traffic,” city of Clinton, Iowa, officials posted online. “The Iowa DOT understands this may be inconvenient and they appreciate your patience as they work to ensure the long-term safety of the bridge.”