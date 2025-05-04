May 04, 2025
Verdick is student of the month at Newman High School

By Charlene Bielema
Katarina Verdick

Katarina Verdick (Photo provided by Katarina Verdick)

STERLING — Katarina Verdick, a senior, is the May student of the month at Newman Central Catholic High School.

She is the daughter of Brian and Elizabeth Verdick and has three siblings: Haley, Madelyn and Peyton.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: My favorite classes are art with Mr. Reyes, and English with Mr. Magnafici. Mr. Reyes is truly family to me and I am so thankful to have been able to create and learn from him. Mr. Magnafici is genuinely the teacher I look up to the most, he is encouraging, a wonderful listener, and truly a person I aspire to be. I cannot thank both of them enough for supporting my journey here at Newman.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: I will be attending Edgewood University in Madison, Wisconsin, and will be majoring in psychology.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: I love to sing, and perform in musicals on stage. I also love being a member of our football team as a team manager. I truly feel myself when performing and football has given me friends, skills, and a place to call home.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable: At my final JV football game, I was given the chance to give a small speech to the players. It was engaging, meaningful, and genuinely my favorite time spent with that team. I will forever be grateful for the opportunity to work with such incredible players and coaches.

What is your hope for the future?: I plan to become a marriage and family counselor, as well as further my education in psychology and therapy. My biggest goal in life is to help people, and I hope to do just that.

