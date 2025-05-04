Newman’s Joel Rhodes wins singles at Rochelle: Saturday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Boys tennis

Rochelle invite: Princeton tallied 20 points to win the invite, followed by Dixon (17), Rochelle (15), Newman (13) and Mendota (10). Newman’s Joel Rhodes went 4-0 to win at No. 1 singles. Dixon had two doubles champions as Derek Miller and Sam Gingras won at No. 2 doubles while Josh Stees and Quinn Flanagan won at No. 3 doubles.

Carmel 3, Sterling 1: Sterling’s Aron Rivera won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1 singles in the dual setback.

Sterling 3, Jacobs 1: Aron Rivera and Xavian Prather had singles wins for Sterling. Micah Peterson and Gavin Staats won at No. 1 doubles.

Sterling 2, Rockford Guilford 2: Rivera picked up another No. 1 singles win, triumphing 7-5, 4-6, 1-0 (8). Peterson and Staats also won at No. 1 doubles.

Baseball

Oregon 7, Polo 2: Kade Girton led the Hawks with two RBIs in the home win. Nole Campos allowed just four hits on the mound and Tristan Smith-VanCura pitched three clean innings.

Forreston 5, River Ridge-Scales Mound 3: Kendall Erdmann had two hits and one RBI in the home win. The Cardinals took advantage of three errors and scored three unearned runs.

Softball

Sycamore 16, Rock Falls 0 (4 inn.): The Rockets were out-hit 12-1 in the home setback.

Sycamore 10, Rock Falls 0 (6 inn.): The Rockets were swept in the double header after tallying just five singles and two walks.

Morrison 7, East Dubuque 4: Bella Duncan was 3 for 3 with a double in the home win. Duncan also struck out 17 in the circle.

Orion 11, Forreston 1 (5 inn.): The Cardinals were out-hit 10-1 in the road setback.