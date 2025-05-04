Annual psychic retreat moves to Lost Nation this summer with new venue, notable speakers

DIXON — What started as a small gathering of “psychic” friends in Chicago has turned into an annual event drawing attendees from across the Midwest, this time in Lost Nation.

The Worldwide Metaphysical Tribe is an annual gathering bringing together individuals interested in the supernatural. The 12th annual WWMT event is scheduled for Aug. 21-24 at a new venue: the East of Yellowstone Lodge and Retreat, 6685 S. Lost Nation Road in Dixon.

This year’s event includes speakers, immersive workshops, vendors, psychic readings and opportunities for personal growth and connections, according to its organizers.

WWMT founder Deb Frueh is a self-proclaimed psychic who said the event started as a way to connect with her friends and fellow psychics in Chicago. Tired of the long drive, she insisted her friends come to her in Lost Nation.

“We came back here, made a big bonfire, sat and watched the Perseids, did readings for each other,” Frueh said. “ It was a fun evening, but they had way too much fun. They were like, ‘You need to do this again next year.’ So the next year, I had a storyteller and a Celtic duo and some merch, and every year it just got a little bit bigger.”

After the fourth year, the event had grown to the point that Frueh’s husband insisted they find a larger location. She said they moved the gathering to the former Lincoln Way Inn in Franklin Grove until it closed in 2023.

The event took a hiatus from general public attendance in 2024 after Frueh’s husband died. Now, the event is back and bigger than ever at its new location.

“The purpose of the event is to present cutting-edge metaphysical thoughts,” Frueh said. “I’ve had some real world-class speakers out here. So this year, in podcast land, ‘The Telepathy Tapes’ have taken over the planet. Last January, I asked Ky Dickens to speak at this year’s event.”

Dickens is an award-winning filmmaker and host of "The Telepathy Tapes," a podcast exploring the experiences of nonverbal individuals with autism who some believe have the ability to communicate telepathically. The podcast briefly bumped “The Joe Rogan Experience” for most views earlier this year.

Dickens will not attend the WWMT event due to scheduling conflicts but has agreed to send a prerecorded conversation detailing some of her latest work that has never been released on the podcast. Other speakers include:

Casey Carter : A caregiver and self-proclaimed telepathic communicator working with non-speaking autistic individuals. Carter was a former guest on The “Telepathy Tapes” and will discuss her experiences connecting with students through telepathy and the insights they have shared about the spiritual realm and their purpose on Earth.

: A caregiver and self-proclaimed telepathic communicator working with non-speaking autistic individuals. Carter was a former guest on The “Telepathy Tapes” and will discuss her experiences connecting with students through telepathy and the insights they have shared about the spiritual realm and their purpose on Earth. Candice Powers : A numerologist with over 35 years of experience whose background includes music, transpersonal psychology, mysticism and sound frequency healing. She holds formal training in transpersonal counseling psychology with a focus on psychological science and has also explored synesthesia, EEG neurofeedback and Rife research technologies. Powers will present on “Navigating Change in the Impossibly Amazing Renaissance of the New Human.”

: A numerologist with over 35 years of experience whose background includes music, transpersonal psychology, mysticism and sound frequency healing. She holds formal training in transpersonal counseling psychology with a focus on psychological science and has also explored synesthesia, EEG neurofeedback and Rife research technologies. Powers will present on “Navigating Change in the Impossibly Amazing Renaissance of the New Human.” Judi Jamieson : A solo entrepreneur generating revenue through organic social media strategies, Jamieson will share her methods for creating “bingeworthy viral content” on platforms like Facebook and Instagram. Her session aims to empower attendees to enhance their online presence.

: A solo entrepreneur generating revenue through organic social media strategies, Jamieson will share her methods for creating “bingeworthy viral content” on platforms like Facebook and Instagram. Her session aims to empower attendees to enhance their online presence. Jeanine Star Warrior : A healer and teacher of Cherokee heritage with over 30 years of experience in indigenous ceremonies and rituals. She will conduct the WWMT opening ceremony to honor the ancestors buried in the Native American Burial Mounds onsite.

: A healer and teacher of Cherokee heritage with over 30 years of experience in indigenous ceremonies and rituals. She will conduct the WWMT opening ceremony to honor the ancestors buried in the Native American Burial Mounds onsite. Daphne Paras: Founder of Sacred Seeker and co-founder of The Collective Journey, she blends mystical insight with grounded, practical guidance. She is a Sakahan Firewalk Master and Certified Warrior Goddess Facilitator leading transformative experiences from firewalking to personal breakthroughs. She will speak on “The Sacred Return to Self: Tools for Grounding, Presence and Power in a Shifting World.”

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit worldwidemetaphysicaltribe.com.