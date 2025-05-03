Jessa Reed powers Fulton to win: Friday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Softball

Fulton 7, Scales Mound 0: Jessa Read struck out seven through seven innings pitched to help the Steamers to a Northwest Upstate Illini Conference victory.

Kylie Smither drove in two runs and Belle Curley collected two hits.

Baseball

Riverdale 5, Erie 3: Jack Wages went 2 for 3 at the plate with two RBIs for the Rams during a Three Rivers Athletics Conference win.

Gaege Heinsen, Tyler Nadolson and Colton Huffman each drove in a run.

Jackson Fritch struck out four through five innings pitched.

Polo 9, Ashton-Franklin Center 2: Logan Obrien drove in a run but the Raiders fell in Northwest Upstate Illini Conference action.

Riverdale 11, Erie 3: Brooklyn Peterson went 2 for 4 with a homer and five RBIs to lead the Rams to a Three Rivers Athletics Conference win.

Breckin DeLaRosa went 3 for 4 with two runs scored. Danika Saddoris struck out five through seven innings pitched on the mound.

Sherrard 16, Newman 6 (6 inn.): Mackenzie Westfall homered twice for the Tigers during a Three Rivers Athletics Conference victory.

Westfall drove in five runs. Makenzy Moran homered and drove in five runs and Savanah Hauger hit a homerun and drove in two.

Westfall struck out six through four innings of relief on the mound.