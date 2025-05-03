Eddinger is Sterling High School student of the month

STERLING – Natalie Eddinger, a senior, is a May student of the month at Sterling High School. She is the daughter of Shari and Mike Eddinger and has a brother, Nickolas.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: My favorite class is anatomy, as it is helping me prepare for my future. Mrs. Schlemmer makes learning fun, establishes positive relationships with the students, and provides learning opportunities through field trips.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: I will be attending the University of Iowa, where I will major in microbiology on the pre-medical track and minor in Spanish. I will also be part of the women’s rowing team. This summer I will continue working at Shepherd Premier as a CNA. I have been chosen as a CGH summer scholar and look forward to learning from the medical professionals I will be shadowing.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: I enjoy volunteering at Special Olympic activities as well as helping out at the food bank packing boxes during the summer.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.: Going to Chicago with the anatomy class to see the cadavers was exciting and gave me a glimpse of what I will see when I attend the University of Iowa.

What is your hope for the future?: I want to become a pediatric cardiologist.