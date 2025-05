Clothing and household items line a driveway during a weekend garage sale Sunday, August 4, 2024. (Suzanne Tennant for Shaw Local News Network/Suzanne Tennant/For Shaw Local News Media)

The TALK-LINE interview for May 2 featured the President and CEO of the Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce, Sam Kersey, discussing the recent annual dinner and awards celebration held earlier this year, the “Mother’s Day Shop Hop” promotion running until Mother’s Day and the annual Spring Garage Sales weekend May 16-18 in Sterling and Rock Falls.

