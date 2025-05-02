Sterling’s Lily Martinez hits walk-off HR: Thursday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Softball

Sterling 6, United Township 5: Sterling’s Lily Martinez hit a walk-off, two-run home run in the Western Big 6 Conference win as the Golden Warriors bounced back from Tuesday’s 10-0 loss to Rock Island. Martinez pitched a complete game with one earned run allowed and knocked in three runs. Sterling came back after UT took a 5-4 lead in the top of the seventh. Marley Sechrest and Lily Cantu both had RBIs for Sterling.

Orangeville 11, Forreston 2: The Cardinals were out-hit 17-8 in the home setback. Aubrey Sanders had a double and RBI for Forreston.

Baseball

Eastland 2, Amboy 0: Brayden Jackson’s two-run home run in the first inning held as the Cougars won at home. Hunter Miller pitched a complete game shutout with five strikeouts, one walk and four hits allowed. Carson Barlow was saddled with the loss after pitching six innings with 11 strikeouts, five hits and two walks allowed.

Warren-Stockton 4, Fulton 2: The Steamers had just one hit in the road setback. Dom Kramer was saddled with the loss after pitching six innings with six strikeouts, one walk, four hits and three earned runs allowed.

Forreston 22, Orangeville 3 (4 inn.): Kendall Erdmann led the Cardinals with five RBIs and a home run in the home win. Darin Greenfield also homered and had three RBIs.

Boys tennis

Sterling 7, Rochelle 2: Sterling swept doubles in the dual win as Michah Peterson and Gavin Staats won at No. 1 doubles 6-0, 6-3 over Caleb Mortensen and Connor Hunley. At No. 2 doubles, Sterling’s Koby Bell and Jacob Prevo pulled out a 1-6, 6-3, 1-0 (6) win over Rochelle’s Jacob Prevo and David Eckardt.