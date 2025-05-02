May 02, 2025
Shaw Local
Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Jim Grot on SVCC graduations and more

By John Sahly
Graduates smile at loved ones after walking into the SVCC gym Friday, May 10, 2024 for the 2024 commencement ceremony.

File photo: Graduates smile at loved ones after walking into the SVCC gym Friday, May 10, 2024, for the 2024 commencement ceremony. (Alex T. Paschal)

The TALK-LINE interview for May 1 featured Sauk Valley Community College Marketing Director Jim Grot discussing upcoming events on the SVCC calendar including graduation ceremonies Friday, May 9, at the college.

Other topics discussed: registration for summer and fall classes, an upcoming motor-coach trip to see the musical “Beauty and the Beast” in Chicago on July 27, the “College For Kids” program starting June 14 running through August, the 40th annual “Child Fair” family event June 7, an alumni and retiree event May 20 and 21 and sign up for the Impact program continues through August.

