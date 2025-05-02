Podcast: David Northcutt, new Sterling fire chief, on his plans for the city

File photo: Sterling Deputy Fire Chief David Northcutt presents recommendations for the purchase of a new fire truck with aerial ladder during a City Council meeting on March 3, 2025. (Brandon Clark)

Shaw Local News Network reporter Brandon Clark recently interviewed the Sterling Fire Department’s newly appointed fire chief, David Northcutt. The pair discussed Northcutt’s extensive history in emergency services and his future plans for the department.

