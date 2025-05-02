Funeral set for Prophetstown teenager killed in crash

DIXON – Funeral service information has been released for a teenager killed in a crash Wednesday.

A visitation for Jackson L. Miller, 13, of Prophetstown, will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 5, at the Prophetstown United Methodist Church, 200 W. Second St., with the funeral service to begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 6.

Jackson died at the scene of a crash in the 18000 block of Lomax Road. Whiteside County deputies were dispatched to the area shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in response to the crash.

According to a news release, a preliminary investigation determined that a black Ford Edge driven by Tara Fettig, 60, of Tampico, was traveling east on Lomax Road when a 125cc Kawasaki dirt bike operated by Jackson entered the road from a private driveway and the two collided.

The crash remains under investigation.

According to his obituary, Jackson, the son of Shawn and Shantell Miller, was a seventh grader in the Prophetstown-Lyndon-Tampico school district. He was a wrestler and a member of the school track team.