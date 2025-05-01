May 01, 2025
Transcript: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Jim Grot on SVCC graduations and more

By John Sahly
Graduates are seated at Sauk Valley Community College on Friday, May 12, 2023, at the outset of the commencement ceremony.

File photo: Graduates are seated at Sauk Valley Community College on Friday, May 12, 2023, at the outset of the commencement ceremony. (Shaw Local File Photo)

Read the transcript from our Talk-Line interview with SVCC College Marketing Director Jim Grot on upcoming events including SVCC graduations.

Other topics discussed: registration for summer and fall classes, an upcoming motor-coach trip to see the musical “Beauty and the Beast” in Chicago July 27, the “College For Kids” program starting June 14 running through August, the 40th annual “Child Fair” family event June 7, an alumni and retiree event May 20 and 21 and sign up for the Impact program continues through August.

John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the digital editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as the Northwest Herald's digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.