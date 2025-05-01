Sterling rally falls short in 5-4 loss to Alleman

Sterling pitcher Eli Penne throws a pitch against Alleman in a game on April 30, 2025 at Gartner Park in Sterling. (Brian Hurley)

STERLING — Despite going without a real hit until the seventh inning, Sterling nearly pulled out a win against Alleman.

The Golden Warriors had the tying run at third with two outs, but the game ended on a flyout as Sterling fell 5-4 in Western Big 6 Conference action at a rainy Gartner Park on Wednesday.

The Pioneers (18-7, 5-5 Big 6) scored four runs in the top of the seventh as conditions worsened as the game went on. Sterling (8-16, 2-8) scored twice in the bottom half before Drew Nettleton flew out to left to end it.

It was a chaotic finish to a game that was mostly a pitchers’ duel for six innings.

Sterling’s Eli Penne allowed just one unearned run in the first inning until the Pioneers got to him in the seventh.

“I thought Eli pitched extremely well,” Sterling coach Darwin Nettleton said. I thought defensively we played really well."

But the Warriors could not do much against Alleman’s Truman Marner until an infield pop-up found the turf without a Pioneer calling for it in the fifth inning.

Sterling took a 2-1 lead due to two Alleman errors, grabbing the momentum after only reaching base with two walks and an error to that point.

Alleman pulled ahead in the seventh with a Jackson Smith two-run single after a hit batter and a walk. Alleman’s Gavin Awbrey extended the lead with a two-run double.

Awbrey closed the game after Marner struck out four with two walks, no hits and two unearned runs.

“I came in in a tough situation and I knew I had to get the job done,” Awbrey said. “Had a little bit of a struggle there but I ended up figuring it out and getting it done.”

Sterling’s Adrian Monarrez led off the bottom of the seventh with a double and Cale Nettleton walked. Monarrez scored on a passed ball and Nettleton scored on a wild pitch.

Awbrey was able to get out of the jam, however, striking out Landon Kukowski before the final flyout.

“It was definitely tough to play in [the rain], but at the end of the day, both teams had to play in the same conditions,” Awbrey said. “Luckily we came out on top and did our jobs.”

The Pioneers swept Sterling after winning 4-1 on Monday. Sterling heads to Quincy on Monday before hosting the Blue Devils on Wednesday.

Coach Nettleton is looking for improved approaches at the plate and better finishes to games. Sterling currently sits in last in the conference.

“When you don’t have guys on, it’s really hard to be creative offensively. Bunt, move guys over, stuff like that,” Nettleton said. “Tip your cap to their kid, he threw alright. Awbrey had some big hits for them.”

Nettleton’s team is playing competitively, the final results just haven’t gone its way.

“We’ve just got to get over the hump,” he said. “How do we handle adversity in inning one, and can we grow from that and be better come inning four, five, six, seven. We’ve got great kids, they work their tails off, but [still] figuring out how to close games.”