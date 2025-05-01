Sterling city residents can declutter at annual Clean & Green May 9-10

STERLING — Sterling’s annual Clean & Green event will be from 8 a.m.to 6 p.m. Friday, May 9, and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 10.
During those hours, items can be dropped off at Sterling Public Works, 1605 Ave. L/West LeFevre Road.
Items accepted for dropoff include nonhazardous bulk waste such as bikes, dried paint, furniture, mattresses, old/broken lawn equipment, tires (a maximum of four per resident), used motor oil, appliances, brush, metal/tin, and car batteries.
Acceptable e-waste includes:
- Cable receivers
- Computers (mouse, keyboard, desktop, laptop, netbook, notebook, tablet)
- Digital converter boxes
- DVD players
- DVD recorders
- FAX machines
- Monitors
- Portable digital music players
- Printers
- Satellite receivers
- Scanners
- Small scale servers
- Televisions, which need to be intact
- Videocassette recorders
- Video game consoles
- Cell phones
- Portable digital assistants
- Computer cables
- Zip drives
Unacceptable items include household trash, explosives, household cleaning supplies, items containing mercury such as fluorescent bulbs and thermostats, lawn and pool chemicals, smoke detectors, spray paint cans, antifreeze and any other hazardous materials.
Contact Four Rivers Sanitation Authority at 779-348-7425 for any hazardous waste disposal needs.
The dropoff can be utilized only by Sterling residents who live in the city limits. A current photo ID is required.