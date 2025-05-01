Newman’s Partington, Smith and Murray place in state poetry contest

STERLING — Three Newman Central Catholic High School students have received awards in the annual Illinois State Poetry Contest.

Ryan Partington, Brooklyn Smith and Matthew Murray each placed in the event that recognizes the poetry of students in grades 6-12.

Partington won first place in Poems That Sing, which honors poets whose work could be song lyrics. Partington, a senior, titled his poem “Repeated Words and Unchanging Radios.”

Smith received third place in the President’s Challenge Award category with the subject of Dreams. Smith, a sophomore, titled her piece “Dream.”

Murray, a sophomore, was an Honorable Mention winner in the President’s Challenge Award with the subject of Dreams. He titled his poem “Fleeting Memories of Him.”

This is the third consecutive year Newman students have placed in the Illinois State Poetry Contest.

The contest is open to all enrolled students in public and private institutions as well as home-schooled individuals.

In grades 9-12, there were seven categories in which students could place first, second, third, and honorable mention.

The categories specified thematic ideas, line length and number, and rhyme scheme in certain divisions. Winners in these categories received prizes of money and publication in the annual Fresh Ink anthology. Winning poems also advance to the National Manningham Trust Student Poetry Contest.